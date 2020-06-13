108 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8009 Beaver Cir
8009 Beaver Circle, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come! Call Palm Island

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10021 Chemstrand Rd., Unit 11
10021 Chemstrand Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10021 Chemstrand Rd., Unit 11 Available 06/15/20 Recently remodeled 2BR/1BA Mobile home - Come join this newly forming community of mobile homes in the convenient Chemstrand Rd location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8630 MATCH ST
8630 Match Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH TWO BONUS ROOMS THAT USED TO BE THE CARPORT.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8931 BELLAWOOD CIR
8931 Bellawood Cir, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1682 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood off of 9 Mile Rd, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please. Nestled into a picturesque neighborhood complete with sidewalks and well manicured lawns, you'll be in love before you've even pulled up to the drive.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Keylan Cove
1 Unit Available
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8630 MESSICK ST
8630 Messick Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1073 sqft
The bustling Pine Forest area community is right at your finger tips in this like-new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home. Like the title says, this home is beautiful and efficient.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8517 MERGER RD
8517 Merger Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
New paint and Carpet in duplex in Northeast Pensacola located off Jernigan Rd. between Olive Rd. and Nine Mile Rd. Convenient to University Of West Florida, hospitals, shopping and more. Bigger than average living area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9018 BOWMAN AVE
9018 Bowman Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Olive Manor
1 Unit Available
8011 REGIMENT DR
8011 Regiment Drive, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! Located near I-10 and Pensacola Blvd; close to lots of shopping and restaurants! Property has fresh paint and will be getting new vinyl plank floors. New appliances. Carport. Ramp. Huge fenced in yard.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1456 BUSH ST
1456 Bush Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Brick home built in 1991 with a 1 car garage & chain link fenced in backyard located off 9 Mile Rd. in Northwest Pensacola! Easy drive to I-10 , UWF, or NFCU. ~ Kitchen features dishwasher, fridge, and stove as well as dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Ensley
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
1327 FOXBOROUGH DR
1327 Foxborough Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. 2 story. Fresh, clean, nicely painted. New carpet & new Frig & new dishwasher. Close to everything in the 9 Mile road area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
9560 SUNNEHANNA BLVD
9560 Sunnehanna Boulevard, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
2-BEDROOM, 2-BATH CONDOMINIUM IN A GREAT UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD. OWNER PAYS YARD CARE AND GARBAGE ONLY. DOWNSTAIRS 1 LEVEL UNIT. THIS UNIT WAS FRESHLY REPAINTED AND 24 INCH TILE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THE CONDO.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.
City GuideEnsley
It's festivals galore in Ensley, Florida. Residents of Ensley have access to the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival.

If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat.

The Sunny World of Ensley

Ensley sits at the crossroads of W. Detroit Blvd. and Pensacola Blvd. In fact, this little region of Florida is literally sandwiched in the middle of I-95E and I-95W. As part of the area that makes up Pensacola, Ensley caters to the tourist crowd looking to hit the beaches along the Florida panhandle and Pensacola Bay.

Rentals are a seasonal industry in this area, meaning you shouldn't have any trouble finding apartments for rent on short notice. This is a good area for specialized rentals, as well, such as hi rise apartments and places with all utilities paid in Ensley. Property owners are accustomed to quick turnover of their rental properties, so they will be less security-conscious. You will need at least a photo ID and possibly the first and last month's rent.

Neighborhoods in Ensley

There are no distinct neighborhoods to speak of in Ensley. By itself, it is not a town, but a census-designated place. People in suits separate it from Pensacola in order to effectively measure the population of the area. Ensley boasts around 20,000 souls and is a neighborhood, per the 2010 U.S. Census, in the city of Pensacola. Rental properties available will vary from studios to townhouses for rent. Some of the more popular townhouse communities include:

Birnam Woods: Located near Highway 110, this location is perfect to gain easy access to the nearby metropolitan areas.

East Hill: This warm location is quaint and quite neighborly. If you have an affinity for aircraft, know that you will be in close proximity to the Pensacola International Airport. No excuses for being late to catch your flight!

Jefferson Place: Gaslight Square is a hop, skip and a jump away from Jefferson Place. Great location for access to local commercial businesses.

** Windsong:** This community is perfectly low-key, a great spot to sit back and relax. You won't have any problem enjoying the sunshine and getting to know your neighbors in Windsong.

What to Do in Ensley?

You will not lack things to do in this little region of Florida, especially if you love the water. Pensacola is a seaport town with a bay that connects to the Gulf of Mexico. It hosts a large naval air station and is home to the Blue Angels and National Naval Aviation Museum, as well. Ensley is popular among the college crowd, too. Pensacola is home to the main campus of the University of West Florida and the Palafox Place entertainment district.

Culture is large part of life in Ensley. Along with all the annual festivals held in the area, residents can visit the Pensacola Civic Center for big ticket events and the Saenger Theater for live performances. Pensacola is known for its support of the arts, too. Among other events, the city hosts:

  • The Pensacola Opera

  • The Pensacola Children's Chorus

  • Pensacola Symphony Orchestra

  • The Choral Society of Pensacola

  • Ballet Pensacola

Transportation options in this region include the Pensacola International Airport and Greyhound bus service. Currently, trains do not come into Pensacola due to rail line damage from Hurricane Katrina. The local bus service comes from Escambia County Area Transit. Ensley offers easy access to I-95, as well.

If you are looking for a coastal town that is close to New Orleans, the Forgotten Coast, and within driving distance to the Florida theme parks, Pensacola is a practical choice, and in the Pensacola city limits, you will find a little slice called Ensley.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ensley?
The average rent price for Ensley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ensley?
Some of the colleges located in the Ensley area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ensley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ensley from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, and Ferry Pass.

