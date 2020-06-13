108 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL📍
If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat.
Ensley sits at the crossroads of W. Detroit Blvd. and Pensacola Blvd. In fact, this little region of Florida is literally sandwiched in the middle of I-95E and I-95W. As part of the area that makes up Pensacola, Ensley caters to the tourist crowd looking to hit the beaches along the Florida panhandle and Pensacola Bay.
Rentals are a seasonal industry in this area, meaning you shouldn't have any trouble finding apartments for rent on short notice. This is a good area for specialized rentals, as well, such as hi rise apartments and places with all utilities paid in Ensley. Property owners are accustomed to quick turnover of their rental properties, so they will be less security-conscious. You will need at least a photo ID and possibly the first and last month's rent.
There are no distinct neighborhoods to speak of in Ensley. By itself, it is not a town, but a census-designated place. People in suits separate it from Pensacola in order to effectively measure the population of the area. Ensley boasts around 20,000 souls and is a neighborhood, per the 2010 U.S. Census, in the city of Pensacola. Rental properties available will vary from studios to townhouses for rent. Some of the more popular townhouse communities include:
Birnam Woods: Located near Highway 110, this location is perfect to gain easy access to the nearby metropolitan areas.
East Hill: This warm location is quaint and quite neighborly. If you have an affinity for aircraft, know that you will be in close proximity to the Pensacola International Airport. No excuses for being late to catch your flight!
Jefferson Place: Gaslight Square is a hop, skip and a jump away from Jefferson Place. Great location for access to local commercial businesses.
** Windsong:** This community is perfectly low-key, a great spot to sit back and relax. You won't have any problem enjoying the sunshine and getting to know your neighbors in Windsong.
You will not lack things to do in this little region of Florida, especially if you love the water. Pensacola is a seaport town with a bay that connects to the Gulf of Mexico. It hosts a large naval air station and is home to the Blue Angels and National Naval Aviation Museum, as well. Ensley is popular among the college crowd, too. Pensacola is home to the main campus of the University of West Florida and the Palafox Place entertainment district.
Culture is large part of life in Ensley. Along with all the annual festivals held in the area, residents can visit the Pensacola Civic Center for big ticket events and the Saenger Theater for live performances. Pensacola is known for its support of the arts, too. Among other events, the city hosts:
The Pensacola Opera
The Pensacola Children's Chorus
Pensacola Symphony Orchestra
The Choral Society of Pensacola
Ballet Pensacola
Transportation options in this region include the Pensacola International Airport and Greyhound bus service. Currently, trains do not come into Pensacola due to rail line damage from Hurricane Katrina. The local bus service comes from Escambia County Area Transit. Ensley offers easy access to I-95, as well.
If you are looking for a coastal town that is close to New Orleans, the Forgotten Coast, and within driving distance to the Florida theme parks, Pensacola is a practical choice, and in the Pensacola city limits, you will find a little slice called Ensley.