108 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL

Neighborhoods in Ensley

There are no distinct neighborhoods to speak of in Ensley. By itself, it is not a town, but a census-designated place. People in suits separate it from Pensacola in order to effectively measure the population of the area. Ensley boasts around 20,000 souls and is a neighborhood, per the 2010 U.S. Census, in the city of Pensacola. Rental properties available will vary from studios to townhouses for rent. Some of the more popular townhouse communities include:

Birnam Woods: Located near Highway 110, this location is perfect to gain easy access to the nearby metropolitan areas.

East Hill: This warm location is quaint and quite neighborly. If you have an affinity for aircraft, know that you will be in close proximity to the Pensacola International Airport. No excuses for being late to catch your flight!

Jefferson Place: Gaslight Square is a hop, skip and a jump away from Jefferson Place. Great location for access to local commercial businesses.

** Windsong:** This community is perfectly low-key, a great spot to sit back and relax. You won't have any problem enjoying the sunshine and getting to know your neighbors in Windsong.