Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Milton, FL📍
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.
4830 RIBAULT LN
4830 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2147 sqft
Absolutely a great neighborhood. Convenient to Milton, Pace, Whiting Field. Only one entry into the neighborhood for privacy and quiet. Open floor plan. High ceilings with new crown molding. Formal dining, breakfast nook.
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.
5153 VICTORIA DR
5153 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1648 sqft
Townhouse living at Victoria Station in Milton. 3BR/2.5 BA. Two Car Garage. First floor offers large living room that opens to the dining area. Laundry room and half bath on first floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
6201 COTTAGE WOODS DR
6201 Cottage Woods Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1411 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced backyard. Close to schools, parks, dining, shopping and much more.
5165 VICTORIA DR
5165 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1411 sqft
Two story, contemporary home with a two car garage and all kitchen appliances. Fenced backyard. Newer paint throughout. Close to Whiting field. Convenient to shopping, dining and much more. Won't last long.
5061 CARMELL RIDGE CIR
5061 Carmell Ridge Cir, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Very Nice New 3BR/2BA home in Milton - Kitchen features custom quality bump and stagger upper cabinets with hidden hinges and crown molding, Moen faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull-nose corners in formal
Results within 1 mile of Milton
6541 Julia Dr
6541 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1245 sqft
- Cute home in Skyline Heights Subdivision. Freshly painted. Blinds through out. Easy access to I-10 and shopping (RLNE5667087)
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.
Berry Place
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.
6405 KENNINGTON CIR
6405 Kennington Circle, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Very nice location, corner lot, security lights, and much more...
Results within 5 miles of Milton
8836 Longmont Way
8836 Longmont Way, East Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1611 sqft
8836 Longmont Way Available 07/01/20 Huge Lot - Gorgeous Home - This is a beautiful home that has been meticulously cared for. This home features a large lot, with an upgraded white privacy fence in the back yard.
Berry Place
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.
Berry Place
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and
Berry Place
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.
Berry Place
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.
7061 SEASON DR
7061 Season Drive, Point Baker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2346 sqft
Four bedroom home near Whiting Field! Open floor plan. Tile entry. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry & center island.
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.
4148 Chickadee Street
4148 Chickadee Street, Bagdad, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2826 sqft
AVAILABLE...July 1, 2020. This new build is a hidden gem tucked away in a quiet new neighborhood minutes from I-10. This 5bed/ 3 Bath boasts a loft as well as a formal dining space.
6737 SUMMIT DR
6737 Summit Drive, Point Baker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1523 sqft
Great Rental home located in north-west Milton. Covered 10x10 porch in rear.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Milton, the median rent is $728 for a studio, $736 for a 1-bedroom, $881 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,222 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Milton, check out our monthly Milton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Milton area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Milton from include Pensacola, Destin, Ferry Pass, Navarre, and Foley.
