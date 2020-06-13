Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Driftwood
1 Unit Available
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3455 sqft
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Beautiful waterfront complex in Southeast Pensacola. Close to downtown and a short drive to the beach! Come see this two bedroom and two bath ground floor condo in Bayview Terrace. This condo is super cute and it features tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1546 E JORDAN ST
1546 E Jordan St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Creek Station
1 Unit Available
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
206 HERMEY AVE
206 Hermey Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1214 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living/dining combination. Kitchen with stove & refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2nd bathroom/laundry combination with door to backyard. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Small pets considered with owner approval.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
209 DONALD DR
209 Donald Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pensacola, FL

Finding an apartment in Pensacola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

