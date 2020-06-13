Apartment List
/
FL
/
pensacola
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
3000 Torres Ave.
3000 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1181 sqft
Quaint 2/1 home with detached efficiency suite in Pensacola! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath with a full detached efficiency apartment with a kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Driftwood
1 Unit Available
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3455 sqft
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1117 W LA RUA ST
1117 West La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location in the North Hill area; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated pictures will be coming soon.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1701 E CROSS ST
1701 East Cross Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1095 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in east hill

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2409 WHALEY AVE
2409 Whaley Avenue, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath house located in East Hill, Conveniently located near Bayview park, shopping centers and restaurants. close to downtown Pensacola and Pensacola beaches. It does have a fenced in yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1008 N 7TH AVE
1008 North 7th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1012 sqft
Charming recently updated downtown historic home built in 1928 with 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located just minutes to I-10, restaurants, and beaches! Over 1000 sqft. of living space with open floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Charleston Manor
1 Unit Available
3840 SPANISH TRAIL
3840 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted, new carpet & vinyl. Close to shopping & hospitals. Pensacola International Airport is also close bye. Easy access to Pensacola Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
919 E LA RUA ST
919 East La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3517 N 9TH AVE
3517 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Great location right off of 9th Ave, close to Downtown Pensacola and Cordova Mall. The property sits on a large lot and includes an outside shed. Property is getting fresh paint, new tile floors throughout, new appliances, and updated fixtures.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
211 S N ST
211 South N Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Very clean duplex that has just had the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. Double pane windows, new shower walk-in shower, and porcelain tile flooring throughout.. No washer/dryer connections.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Newly updated upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sunrunner Place Condominiums in Northeast Pensacola with community pool! Conveniently located near colleges, restaurants, hospitals, mall and more! Available for immediate move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2201 SCENIC HWY
2201 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Great Location. Fully equipped kitchen, covered patio, lots of storage, inside laundry, bike & jogging trail. Yard service and garbage pickup provided. ***Pool in complex***

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Broadview Farms
1 Unit Available
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Beautiful waterfront complex in Southeast Pensacola. Close to downtown and a short drive to the beach! Come see this two bedroom and two bath ground floor condo in Bayview Terrace. This condo is super cute and it features tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.

Median Rent in Pensacola

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pensacola is $886, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,061.
Studio
$876
1 Bed
$886
2 Beds
$1,061
3+ Beds
$1,471
City GuidePensacola
We don't have Coke, is Pensacola alright?

Greetings, Sunshine State renters, and welcome to your Pensacola, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Situated on the westernmost edge of the Panhandle about ten miles from the ‘Bama border, Pensacola is home to not only the “World’s Whitest Beaches” but also some of the Emerald Coast’s most attractive and affordable apartments. Are you jonesing to join the 53,000-plus well-tanned Floridians who call Pensacola home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we have the answers to all the questions we know you must have about life in the “Cradle of Naval Aviation …”

What’s the vibe like in Pensacola?

Think of a city a little like Birmingham (think Lynyrd Skynyrd) with just a touch of South Beach (think Miami Sound Machine), and you’ll get a fair impression of the pace and feel of life in the “City of Five Flags” (although, unlike Birmingham or pretty much any other city in the world, Pensacola has about as many nicknames as it does residents). In other words, if you appreciate living in a mostly (but not entirely) peaceful, quiet, laid back community surrounded by pristine beaches and breathtaking ocean views, you’ll soon fall in love with the “Western Gate to the Sunshine State.” Of course, there’s a lot more to do in Pensacola than catch some rays on the 60-odd miles of Gulf Coast beaches that surround the city (not that there’s anything wrong with that!). Pensacola also boasts a storied historic village downtown that remains popular among tourists and locals alike, two minor league sports teams, a motor speedway, numerous museums, galleries, historic military sites, and a wide range of high-quality seafood joints. A smattering of watering holes dot the downtown streets, so night owls needn’t worry about having nothing to do but sit around their super sweet new apartments twiddling their thumbs after the sun’s gone down. The local drink of choice: the “bushwacker,” an Irish crème-coffee liqueur-and-rum-based concoction that’s as smooth and refreshing as a mild Gulf Coast breeze

What kinds of people live in Pensacola?

“The Red Snapper Capital of the World” is, first and foremost, a city inhabited mostly by conservative, religious, old-timey Southerners, many of whose families have lived in the area for multiple generations. Churches, unsurprisingly, tend to outnumber bars about a gazillion to one in most Pensacola neighborhoods.

The city is also home to more than 16,000 military personnel employed at the famed Naval Air Station Pensacola, which also employs 7,000 civilians and is the local economy’s driving force (the site’s Museum of Naval Aviation remains the city’s biggest tourist attraction as well). Numerous apartment buildings are situated just a quick jaunt with afterburners on from the naval station, giving NAS personnel easy access to their place of employment.

Another population group consists of college students enrolled at the sprawling Pensacola State College campus, the University of West Florida, or the uber-stringent Pensacola Christian College. Many of the city’s most affordable lodgings (including apartments in the sub-$550 range) are located near these campuses.

Are Pensacola apartments generally affordable?

Absolutely! Tons of quality 1 and 2BR units can be found in the $600-$800 range, and even spacious 3BR apartments are frequently available for around a grand. The city’s cost of living index is well below the national average, so you won’t be spending too many extra greenbacks on necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, either.

How are the amenities?

The amenities in Pensacola crash pads range from extremely basic (especially in the bargain bin, dorm room-style apartments near UWF) to lavish (including in many of the pricier, more spacious military units near NAS). Our advice: If you don’t think an apartment’s amenities mesh with the landlord’s asking price, shrug it off and move on down the list. There’s no shortage, after all, of available rentals in Pensacola and waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent, so you should easily be able to find an apartment with all the amenities your little heart desires at a very reasonable price.

Any other apartment hunting advice?

Just be sure to give your new place a solid inspection before moving in to make sure everything is up to par. Many apartments in Pensacola have a constantly revolving door of tenants moving in and out, and landlords sometimes don’t catch a blemish or two left behind by the previous tenant. In other words, don’t assume your new place would pass military inspection when they hand you the keys, Goose.

Also, living on the Gulf Coast means you’ll be living In hurricane alley. “Hurricane season” lasts from June through November and has been known to wreak havoc on Pensacola properties. We recommend taking out a basic renter’s insurance policy and gaining a thorough understanding of hurricane coverage (which generally costs only around 25 bucks a month) to protect your valuables in the vent of Ivan, Dennis, Erin, Ruben Carter, or Pat O'Brien.

Will I need my own car to get around?

Most likely, yes. You might be able to find a place within walking distance of your job or school, but most of Pensacola is so spread out that the only way to work, shop, dine, and play conveniently is with your own set of wheels. Not all streets have bike lanes, meanwhile, and the ECAT public buses run a very limited number of routes. Is it possible to get by in Pensacola without a vehicle? Possibly. But only with an F-16.

Is Pensacola a safe place to live?

Violent crime in Pensacola is rare, although, like any modern city, it has a few dodgy areas that many locals advise newcomers to avoid. The Brownsville area on the west side of town has seen an influx of drug crimes in recent years, and some of the rentals in that area are a bit slum-like anyway. Generally, the eastern half of the city is more modern and family friendly, but don’t take our word for it: Come see for yourself which part of town suits you best before attaching your name to a leasing agreement in P’Cola.

Anything else I should know?

Just this: You’ll be doing yourself a disservice if you don’t check out the amazingly acrobatic Blue Angels fighter pilot demonstrations that take place at NAS frequently throughout the year. Nothing says living it up in “American’s First Settlement” like kicking back with a bushwacker (hey, it’s five o’clock somewhere!) and some boiled peanuts (another local fave) and watching the U.S. Navy’s most elite aviators perform their magic!

And now that we’ve covered all the basics, it’s time to scour the listings for your Pensacola dream dwellings, so welcome aboard and happy barnstorming!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pensacola?
In Pensacola, the median rent is $876 for a studio, $886 for a 1-bedroom, $1,061 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,471 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pensacola, check out our monthly Pensacola Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pensacola?
Some of the colleges located in the Pensacola area include Pensacola State College, Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, and The University of West Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pensacola?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pensacola from include Mobile, Daphne, Destin, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with ParkingPensacola Dog Friendly Apartments
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places