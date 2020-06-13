138 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL

What kinds of people live in Pensacola?

“The Red Snapper Capital of the World” is, first and foremost, a city inhabited mostly by conservative, religious, old-timey Southerners, many of whose families have lived in the area for multiple generations. Churches, unsurprisingly, tend to outnumber bars about a gazillion to one in most Pensacola neighborhoods.

The city is also home to more than 16,000 military personnel employed at the famed Naval Air Station Pensacola, which also employs 7,000 civilians and is the local economy’s driving force (the site’s Museum of Naval Aviation remains the city’s biggest tourist attraction as well). Numerous apartment buildings are situated just a quick jaunt with afterburners on from the naval station, giving NAS personnel easy access to their place of employment.

Another population group consists of college students enrolled at the sprawling Pensacola State College campus, the University of West Florida, or the uber-stringent Pensacola Christian College. Many of the city’s most affordable lodgings (including apartments in the sub-$550 range) are located near these campuses.