34 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pensacola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

Granada
1 Unit Available
3000 Torres Ave.
3000 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1181 sqft
Quaint 2/1 home with detached efficiency suite in Pensacola! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath with a full detached efficiency apartment with a kitchen.

Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.

Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1008 N 7TH AVE
1008 North 7th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1012 sqft
Charming recently updated downtown historic home built in 1928 with 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located just minutes to I-10, restaurants, and beaches! Over 1000 sqft. of living space with open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
919 E LA RUA ST
919 East La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.

Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1546 E JORDAN ST
1546 E Jordan St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
2007 E GADSDEN ST
2007 East Gadsden Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
Welcome to the Mirador one of the most sought after waterfront areas in East Hill. Mirador offers the charm along with well built construction that offers piece of mind for second home investors or primary residence.

1 Unit Available
615 N Q ST
615 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! There's beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. The kitchen cabinets are composed a gorgeous dark wood as well.
Results within 1 mile of Pensacola

Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
209 DONALD DR
209 Donald Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Pensacola
Verified

5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.

1 Unit Available
122 Norwich Dr
122 Norwich Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
Rare find in Gulf Breeze Proper! Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a great open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood laminate floor throughout! The master has a tiled shower and granite counters.

Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Hidden Springs
1 Unit Available
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR
2855 Hidden Springs Cir, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space.

1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

Pensacola Heights
1 Unit Available
6111 NASHVILLE AVE
6111 Nashville Avenue, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Great Home on Large Corner Lot!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with Ceiling Fan ~ Fully Equipped Eat In Kitchen ~ 2 bedrooms with beautiful original Wood Floors ~ Bonus Room could be used as an office or small 4th bedroom ~ Guest Bathroom
Results within 10 miles of Pensacola
Verified

14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pensacola, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pensacola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

