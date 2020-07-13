/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:05 AM
92 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1601 East Cervantes Street
1601 East Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
430 sqft
East Hill Apartment Available!! Renovated one bedroom / one bath apartment with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, ample windows for amazing natural lighting, private covered front porch, bonus sun room over looking backyard, washer & dryer
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3455 sqft
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1300 E MALLORY ST
1300 East Mallory Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom apartment with separate entrance in a house in desirable East Hill. All utilities to be paid by landlord. Apartment is upstairs. Pets accepted on Owner's approval with a $250. non-refundable security deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stonewood Townhomes
3807 CREIGHTON RD
3807 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1072 sqft
Great location in Stonewood Townhomes, low density townhomes (only 6!) located off Creighton Rd. between 9th and Spanish Trail. Nice property with ceramic tiled floors throughout the downstairs living room and kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1012 E SCOTT ST
1012 East Scott Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Contemporaty cottage. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Electric log fireplace. Full sodded & lanscaped yard. Ready for move in and pet friendly
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Brittany Forge
3108 BRITTANY TRACE
3108 Brittany Trace, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Brittany Forge subdivision! This fully-furnished, custom home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room/office.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Creek Station
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1546 E JORDAN ST
1546 E Jordan St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Pensacola
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Atwood
7733 PHENIX PL
7733 Phenix Place, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Northeast Pensacola three bedroom two bath brick, located off Olive Rd and North Davis Hwy in the Atwood neighborhood. With 1,556 square feet, a large detached workshop, and a good sized property with a privacy fenced in backyard.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
Results within 5 miles of Pensacola
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.
