2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL


Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!


Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.


Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Pensacola
1 Unit Available
3103 N 6TH AVE
3103 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is total electric. New roof was put on about 4 years ago!! It has window heating and air. Close to shopping, downtown and restaurants. 1 small pet accepted with owner approval and pet fees and deposits.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Charleston Manor
1 Unit Available
3840 SPANISH TRAIL
3840 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted, new carpet & vinyl. Close to shopping & hospitals. Pensacola International Airport is also close bye. Easy access to Pensacola Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
919 E LA RUA ST
919 East La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3517 N 9TH AVE
3517 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Great location right off of 9th Ave, close to Downtown Pensacola and Cordova Mall. The property sits on a large lot and includes an outside shed. Property is getting fresh paint, new tile floors throughout, new appliances, and updated fixtures.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
211 S N ST
211 South N Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Very clean duplex that has just had the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. Double pane windows, new shower walk-in shower, and porcelain tile flooring throughout.. No washer/dryer connections.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Newly updated upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sunrunner Place Condominiums in Northeast Pensacola with community pool! Conveniently located near colleges, restaurants, hospitals, mall and more! Available for immediate move-in.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2201 SCENIC HWY
2201 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Great Location. Fully equipped kitchen, covered patio, lots of storage, inside laundry, bike & jogging trail. Yard service and garbage pickup provided. ***Pool in complex***
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Broadview Farms
1 Unit Available
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Beautiful waterfront complex in Southeast Pensacola. Close to downtown and a short drive to the beach! Come see this two bedroom and two bath ground floor condo in Bayview Terrace. This condo is super cute and it features tile flooring throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1546 E JORDAN ST
1546 E Jordan St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2007 E GADSDEN ST
2007 East Gadsden Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
Welcome to the Mirador one of the most sought after waterfront areas in East Hill. Mirador offers the charm along with well built construction that offers piece of mind for second home investors or primary residence.
Results within 1 mile of Pensacola

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
8011 KIPLING ST
8011 Kipling St, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
New carpet and fresh paint, left side duplex, 2 bedroom 1 bath, lawn care, water and garbage included. Washer dryer hookups inside, totally electric stove, Sq footage is approximate. No pets firm.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Fontana
1 Unit Available
1822 TONI ST
1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
835 sqft
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
Results within 5 miles of Pensacola


Last updated June 12 at 03:24pm
14 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.


Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.


Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
