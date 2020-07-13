84 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Tierraerde
4208 ROSEBUD CT
4208 Rosebud Court, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2077 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled (2018) 4 bed/2 bath home ready for occupancy August 1st. New flooring and paint throughout with other misc. upgrades. Fireplace and open living area great for entertaining. Fenced backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3805 North 10th Avenue
3805 North 10th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
2761 sqft
This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1012 E SCOTT ST
1012 East Scott Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Contemporaty cottage. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Electric log fireplace. Full sodded & lanscaped yard. Ready for move in and pet friendly

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baybrook
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1878 sqft
Fresh paint, new flooring, well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, easy access to interstate and beaches.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baywoods
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!
1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
1 of 17

Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
