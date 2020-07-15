/
/
/
Pensacola State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:05 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Pensacola State
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
2 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Pineglades
251 CLEMATIS ST
251 Clematis Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NICE 2 story home located right in the heart of East Pensacola! A neighborhood park and back yard provide a feeling of home. You must see to appreciate this beautiful property nestled on a quiet street in Pineglades.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 8 at 04:43 PM
1 Unit Available
La Chateau
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova Park
1861 SUMMIT BLVD
1861 Summit Boulevard, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1441 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED in this SUPER CLEAN rental in Cordova Park located near shopping, beaches, hospitals, parks and the airport. This split floorplan home has a large living area with a cathedral ceiling and partially open to the kitchen/dining area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Northpointe
7824 WOODPOINTE DR
7824 Woodpointe Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1796 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Northpointe subdivision.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonewood Townhomes
3807 CREIGHTON RD
3807 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1072 sqft
Great location in Stonewood Townhomes, low density townhomes (only 6!) located off Creighton Rd. between 9th and Spanish Trail. Nice property with ceramic tiled floors throughout the downstairs living room and kitchen.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Creek Station
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fontana
1822 TONI ST
1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
835 sqft
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Charleston Manor
3839 SPANISH TRAIL
3839 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
1056 sqft
Brick 2 story townhouse available off Summit Blvd in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, schools, Cordova Mall and more! Over 1000 sqft of living space with a fenced in backyard and patio off back door. Half bath located to the left as you enter the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
501 E BURGESS RD
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful upstairs unit located on west side of complex facing south. Fully equipped kitchen, washer & dryer, all windows covered, and even a fireplace! There is a pool in the complex which is located close to shopping and the interstate.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Tierraerde
4208 ROSEBUD CT
4208 Rosebud Court, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2077 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled (2018) 4 bed/2 bath home ready for occupancy August 1st. New flooring and paint throughout with other misc. upgrades. Fireplace and open living area great for entertaining. Fenced backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
3826 ARBUTUS DR
3826 Arbutus Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1620 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 bath home in Scenic Heights. This Home is Better than New after being Completely Updated.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3455 sqft
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lexington Square
6457 TIPPIN AVE
6457 Tippin Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story townhouse with fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced yard. Park across the street. Great location!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Farms
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Farms
6395 Duquesne Drive
6395 Duquesne Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1975 sqft
Well maintained 4/2 with Lawn Maintenance Included in established Northeast Pensacola subdivision, Broadview Farms off Langley Ave near Washington H.S.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6425 LANIER
6425 Lanier Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Great North East Location! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen, master suite with balcony, fenced yard. A MUST SEE!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6421 LANIER
6421 Lanier Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Great North East Location! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen, master suite with balcony, fenced yard. A MUST SEE!!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6010 SANDERS ST
6010 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
775 sqft
Well maintained and very clean, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, water, garbage, lawn care included in rent. Tile floors kitchen, utility and bathroom, carpet in bedrooms, electric stove. No pets firm, no smoking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3517 N 9TH AVE
3517 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Great location right off of 9th Ave, close to Downtown Pensacola and Cordova Mall. The property sits on a large lot and includes an outside shed. Property is getting fresh paint, new tile floors throughout, new appliances, and updated fixtures.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL