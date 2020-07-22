/
University of South Alabama
19 Apartments For Rent Near University of South Alabama
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$759
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Parkhill
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.
Parkhill
4275 HORLOESTHER COURT
4275 Horloesther Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cute updated cottage on a quaint street close to the University of South Alabama. Move in ready with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden blinds throughout, and spacious bonus room.
Berkleigh
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
Parkhill
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.
Overlook
1000 FRIBOURG STREET
1000 Fribourg Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
REALLY LARGE HOME WITH TWO BEDROOMS UP AND TWO BEDROOMS DOWN! KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STOVE. FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS IN FAMILY ROOM. WINDOWS REPLACED WITH ARMOUR GLASS. OFFICE IS OFF CARPORT NOT COUNTED IN THE SQUARE FOOTAGE.
Berkleigh
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.
Cody
6452 Barker Drive North
6452 Barker Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
6452 Barker Drive North Available 08/01/20 6452 BARKER STREET NORTH - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION 3/1 HOUSE FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. HOUSE HAS FENCED YARD, CENTRAL A/C WITH GAS HEAT, GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR .
Parkhill
312 JUDSON DRIVE
312 Judson Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Convenient location to South Alabama. Den with fireplace. Nice size bedrooms and master bedroom has a whirlpool tub. Screened patio looking into nice shady back yard.
Hillsdale
6417 ZEIGLER BOULEVARD
6417 Zeigler Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Lovely home with hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Blinds throughout home. All appliances in kitchen including built-in microwave. Pantry and nice white cabinets. Double closet in master bedroom.
Richelieu
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.
Overlook
862 WENDOVER ROAD
862 Wendover Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1230 sqft
Nice brick home. Wooden blinds. Separate dining. Carport with laundry room.
Parkhill
5551 VANDERBILT DRIVE N
5551 Vanderbilt Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Super cute home near South AL. Large living room, separate dining, sitting room, kitchen with breakfast area, garage, fenced back yard.
Westhill
125 General Bullard Ave
125 General Bullard Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home close to South Alabama - 3 Bedroon 1 Bath home close to the University of South Alabama, Large fenced back yard and located in Spring Hill area off Bit & Spur rd. Pets OK with Owner Approval. (RLNE4673434)
Parkhill
5450 LUSANN DRIVE
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a fifth bedroom or an office.
Westhill
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management.
Richelieu
8049 WILROH DRIVE W
8049 East Wilroh Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1320 sqft
South AL area, nice yard, large Master bedroom with exterior door. Partially fenced.
Thornhill
1000 Hillcrest Rd - 100-110
1000 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office space available. Units available include an 850 sqft unit, 1300 sqft unit, 2000 sqft unit, and 3160 sqft unit. $12-$14 sqft.