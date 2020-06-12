Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5735 MILL STREAM WAY
5735 Mill Stream Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2104 sqft
STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4433 PINE VILLA CIR
4433 Nelson Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1039 sqft
Nice home in Pace! Convenient to schools & shopping. Living room. Kitchen/dining combination. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator & pantry. Master bedroom with half bath. W/D hook-ups in garage. Fenced backyard. No pets. No smokers.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4821 PACE PATRIOT BLVD
4821 Pace Patriot Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1930 sqft
Fabulous Pool Home by Pace High School! Owner will allow up to 4 Roommates - currently occupied but will be ready to view around June 4th ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Wood looking Flooring in main living space and bedrooms ~ Tile in all wet areas

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5461 Woodsman Dr
5461 Woodsman Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom in Timber Creek! - Check out this great home in the quiet Timber Creek Subdivision. The home has 3 full bedrooms, a formal office and formal dining room. In addition the house features a great breakfast area in the kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4287 DIAMOND ST
4287 Diamond Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready in time for summer for you to make it yours.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6541 Julia Dr
6541 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1245 sqft
- Cute home in Skyline Heights Subdivision. Freshly painted. Blinds through out. Easy access to I-10 and shopping (RLNE5667087)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
1327 FOXBOROUGH DR
1327 Foxborough Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. 2 story. Fresh, clean, nicely painted. New carpet & new Frig & new dishwasher. Close to everything in the 9 Mile road area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.
City GuidePace
Pace, Florida, is situated beside Escambia Bay and is immersed in natural beauty. One trip to the picturesque Floridatown Park and it becomes clear that life tucked within Escambia Bay moves at just the right pace.

With a population of 20,039, up from 7,393 in 2000, Pace is becoming a popular town in the Florida panhandle. It's near the cities of Pensacola, Milton and Brent, and is truly a unique spot to live within the region. Pace provides a cool mix of small-town charm and seaside living. Combined with a pace of life that's just right, it's no wonder why the town is growing and pushing toward a bright future. Well, it's always bright down here anyway. It's Florida, for crying out loud!

Moving to Pace

Before you let the magic of this sunny ocean town sweep you off your feet, you have to find a home for rent. It's Florida, so you are probably thinking condos, condos, and more condos for rent and sale. Wrong! Pace moves at its own, well, pace, and houses run the real estate show here (more than 86% of housing are single-unit homes). You still have more you need to know about the way housing works here.

You Don't Have to Get a House

You can still rent one or two bedroom apartments in Pace at communities like Magnolia Crossing Apartments. It's just that you have more options with houses. Apartments and condos account for barely 4% of housing here. Mobile homes are the second most common kind of housing, accounting for just under 9% of homes; Bayview Trailer Court, for instance, has a great location right on Escambia Bay. Anyway, nearly 20% of homes are renter-occupied, which is lower than Florida's average but still high enough that renting won't be a problem. The amount of time you need to land a home for rent depends on what you want. Winter is the best time to look, but there are enough openings throughout the year, so it doesn't matter too much when you search. Allot two weeks for houses and mobile homes, and three weeks or more for apartments and condos.

A Note about Disasters

Pace is in an ocean storm area, and you should consider buying hurricane insurance, especially if you get a place near the water. While it's quite unlikely you will ever need it, it could save you if a hurricane comes. If you live on the bay, some landlords may even request that you purchase it. Flooding can become an issue if you live in an older house, so be aware of that. Before you rent a place, ask for proof it is up to code for protection against hurricanes; if it's not, get insurance!

Completing the Rental Deal

Pace's population surge has created some competition for homes in ideal locations. If you really want a particular place, have all upfront expenses on-hand, like one month's rent and a security deposit, to prove to the landlord you are serious. If you want to show you are really serious, show your credit score, proof of income and residence history. This will make the landlord (you most likely will negotiate with an individual owner) prefer you over other potential tenants.

Pace Neighborhoods

Your choice of neighborhood impacts everything from your view to whether or not you can walk to the grocery store. Think of this choice like fishing. Where you drop your line can make all the difference.

Woodbine: In the northwest part of town, this neighborhood is less densely populated, but features popular eateries like Hungry Howie's Pizza and Subs.

Spencer: This northeast neighborhood is close to Santa Rosa Commons and Patriot Park. Houses abound.

Central Pace: Pace Area Recreation Park, Chet's Seafood and close proximity to stores on Caroline Street highlight this area.

Floridatown: With Escambia Bay right there, this is the most desired spot to live. You can find apartments, condos, mobile homes and houses in this neighborhood.

Living in Pace

Whether you are heading to Bass Hole Cove to fish or going for a meal somewhere on Caroline Street, driving is the preferred mode of transit. Walking and biking work within the city, but Pace is immersed in the lifestyle of the greater Pensacola-Milton area. Like every true Florida town, Pace loves swimming in pools and lounging on the beach. Gulf Islands National Seashore in Pensacola is truly one of Florida's best places to beach bum, and folks from Pace definitely take advantage of all these beach spots. When within the boundaries of Pace, locals enjoy everything from bowling to massages. If you ever need to speed up your oceanfront lifestyle, you can; grab a cup of coffee at Coffee Break and head out on the high seas!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pace?
The average rent price for Pace rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pace?
Some of the colleges located in the Pace area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pace?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pace from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, and Ferry Pass.

