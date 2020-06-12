111 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL

Moving to Pace

Before you let the magic of this sunny ocean town sweep you off your feet, you have to find a home for rent. It's Florida, so you are probably thinking condos, condos, and more condos for rent and sale. Wrong! Pace moves at its own, well, pace, and houses run the real estate show here (more than 86% of housing are single-unit homes). You still have more you need to know about the way housing works here.

You Don't Have to Get a House

You can still rent one or two bedroom apartments in Pace at communities like Magnolia Crossing Apartments. It's just that you have more options with houses. Apartments and condos account for barely 4% of housing here. Mobile homes are the second most common kind of housing, accounting for just under 9% of homes; Bayview Trailer Court, for instance, has a great location right on Escambia Bay. Anyway, nearly 20% of homes are renter-occupied, which is lower than Florida's average but still high enough that renting won't be a problem. The amount of time you need to land a home for rent depends on what you want. Winter is the best time to look, but there are enough openings throughout the year, so it doesn't matter too much when you search. Allot two weeks for houses and mobile homes, and three weeks or more for apartments and condos.

A Note about Disasters

Pace is in an ocean storm area, and you should consider buying hurricane insurance, especially if you get a place near the water. While it's quite unlikely you will ever need it, it could save you if a hurricane comes. If you live on the bay, some landlords may even request that you purchase it. Flooding can become an issue if you live in an older house, so be aware of that. Before you rent a place, ask for proof it is up to code for protection against hurricanes; if it's not, get insurance!

Completing the Rental Deal

Pace's population surge has created some competition for homes in ideal locations. If you really want a particular place, have all upfront expenses on-hand, like one month's rent and a security deposit, to prove to the landlord you are serious. If you want to show you are really serious, show your credit score, proof of income and residence history. This will make the landlord (you most likely will negotiate with an individual owner) prefer you over other potential tenants.