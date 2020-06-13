Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:37 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
919 E LA RUA ST
919 East La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2201 SCENIC HWY
2201 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Great Location. Fully equipped kitchen, covered patio, lots of storage, inside laundry, bike & jogging trail. Yard service and garbage pickup provided. ***Pool in complex***

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Broadview Farms
1 Unit Available
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Beautiful waterfront complex in Southeast Pensacola. Close to downtown and a short drive to the beach! Come see this two bedroom and two bath ground floor condo in Bayview Terrace. This condo is super cute and it features tile flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Town Square Condominiums
1 Unit Available
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown Pensacola
1 Unit Available
405 N COYLE ST
405 North Coyle Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE! One block from DeVillier's Square and walking distance to Palafox. This brand new home features an open living area with tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1546 E JORDAN ST
1546 E Jordan St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3240 TORRES AVE
3240 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Convenient to shopping & hospitals! Tile floors throughout. Living room with built-in bookcases & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Kitchen equipped with electric stove & refrigerator. Laundry/storage room off carport. Gas heat & hot water.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
206 HERMEY AVE
206 Hermey Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1214 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living/dining combination. Kitchen with stove & refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2nd bathroom/laundry combination with door to backyard. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Small pets considered with owner approval.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
300 SEAMARGE LN
300 Seamarge Lane, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1645 sqft
Almost new home! Only minutes from downtown Pensacola & close to bases. Three marinas & a public boat ramp nearby. Living room with cathedral ceiling & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fontana
1 Unit Available
1822 TONI ST
1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
835 sqft
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Baywoods
1 Unit Available
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pensacola, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pensacola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

