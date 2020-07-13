/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Pensacola
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Pensacola
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
913 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
201 PENSACOLA BEACH RD
201 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Gulf Breeze, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1009 sqft
Completely remodeled, open kitchen, new flooring through out, new bathrooms, freshly painted through out, new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from Pensacola Beach! Location is key in Gulf Breeze.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1648 KAUAI CT
1648 Kauai Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT & DOCK IT RIGHT AT YOUR BACK DOOR! ~~ CANAL FRONT BRICK HOME ~~ BEAUTIFUL FRONT TILED ARCHITECTURAL ENTRANCE ~~ ENTER HOME THROUGH THE DOUBLE LEADED GLASS DOORS ~~ TILE THROUGHOUT THE FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHS!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2810 Venetian Garden
2810 Venetian Gardens, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1895 sqft
2810 Venetian Garden Available 07/20/20 Gulf Breeze - Villa Venyce - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with pool - A perfect location in Gulf Breeze in the very desirable Villa Venyce subdivision, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a ranch style
Results within 10 miles of Pensacola
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nature Trail
5539 Spoonflower Dr
5539 Spoonflower Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1830 sqft
COMING SOON Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Nature Trail - Immaculate modern brick home. 1830 square feet with open living area, split floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 baths plus office.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Herons Forest
9910 Rail Circle
9910 Rail Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Beautiful home in Heron's Forest! - This home is nestled in a community just outside of the back gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola. It is also located just minutes away from the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
3300 GLENEAGLES DR
3300 Gleneagles Drive, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2612 sqft
Meticulously kept home for rent in the desirable Stonebrook community. Nestled in the heart of Pace, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on the Stonebrook golf course with full access to the neighborhood pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9151 Brookline Drive
9151 Brookline Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1820 sqft
Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in the gated community of Vintage Creek available today! As you step into the entrance way, you'll notice arched doorways, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and dark hardwood flooring throughout the open floorplan.
