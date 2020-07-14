/
University of West Florida
2 Apartments For Rent Near University of West Florida
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek Villas
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.
