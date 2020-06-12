/
3 bedroom apartments
163 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1117 W LA RUA ST
1117 West La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location in the North Hill area; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated pictures will be coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Driftwood
1 Unit Available
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
3000 Torres Ave.
3000 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1181 sqft
Quaint 2/1 home with detached efficiency suite in Pensacola! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath with a full detached efficiency apartment with a kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Pensacola
1 Unit Available
3017 N 6th Ave
3017 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath for rent near downtown Pensacola! - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent near Downtown Pensacola. Original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large yard with shed and two car ports.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Heights
1 Unit Available
815 Woodland Drive
815 Woodland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
East Pensacola - Woodland Heights - 3 bedroom, 2 bath - This location is North of Fairfield and South of Bayou Blvd just off 9th Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1701 E CROSS ST
1701 East Cross Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1095 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in east hill
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1008 N 7TH AVE
1008 North 7th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1012 sqft
Charming recently updated downtown historic home built in 1928 with 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located just minutes to I-10, restaurants, and beaches! Over 1000 sqft. of living space with open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Town Square Condominiums
1 Unit Available
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Downtown Pensacola
1 Unit Available
405 N COYLE ST
405 North Coyle Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE! One block from DeVillier's Square and walking distance to Palafox. This brand new home features an open living area with tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
508 N Q ST
508 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1144 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated pictures will be coming soon. Contact us today for more information!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Creek Station
1 Unit Available
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
615 N Q ST
615 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! There's beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. The kitchen cabinets are composed a gorgeous dark wood as well.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3240 TORRES AVE
3240 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Convenient to shopping & hospitals! Tile floors throughout. Living room with built-in bookcases & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Kitchen equipped with electric stove & refrigerator. Laundry/storage room off carport. Gas heat & hot water.
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1911 E AVERY ST
1911 East Avery Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1458 sqft
East Hill Charmer! This home sits just steps from Bayview Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been updated over the years and overs that true East Hill Feel! Stop by today and tour your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
3764 W Gadsden St
3764 West Gadsden Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1491 sqft
Spacious 3/2 Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen will be going through some repairs as well.
