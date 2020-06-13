/
154 Apartments for rent in Bellview, FL📍
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
7130 Balboa Drive
7130 Balboa Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
7130 Balboa Dr - Property Id: 81082 This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately.
Amelia Place
1 Unit Available
3312 LINGER CT
3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double
Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.
Floridian
1 Unit Available
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3014 GODWIN LN
3014 Godwin Lane, Bellview, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Oakwood Subdivision!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious living room with a fireplace for ambiance or cozy winter nights. Large inside laundry room.
Hidden Springs
1 Unit Available
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR
2855 Hidden Springs Cir, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space.
Pensacola Heights
1 Unit Available
6111 NASHVILLE AVE
6111 Nashville Avenue, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Great Home on Large Corner Lot!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with Ceiling Fan ~ Fully Equipped Eat In Kitchen ~ 2 bedrooms with beautiful original Wood Floors ~ Bonus Room could be used as an office or small 4th bedroom ~ Guest Bathroom
1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
3090 CREOLE WAY
3090 Creole Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Bayou Place Subdivision off Blue Angel Pkwy~ Convenient to Naval Air Station & Corry Station! Over 1900 square feet in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , 2 Car garage home.
1 Unit Available
4609 SAUFLEY FIELD RD
4609 Saufley Field Road, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
Fall in love with this cute 2BD/1BA duplex. New flooring, paint and counter-tops have been installed throughout the home. This property has a gated backyard perfect for enjoying fresh air. This home is not pet friendly.
Pensacola Heights
1 Unit Available
6332 Montgomery Ave. B
6332 Montgomery Avenue, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$710
725 sqft
Easy access to bases, shopping & interstate! - Centrally located duplex. Living room with ceiling fan. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen equipped with stove & refrigerator. All electric. Washer/dryer hook-ups in storage room in backyard.
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Bellview
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
916 TWINBROOK AVE
916 Twinbrook Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home, close to malls and hospitals. Located in Crescent Lake neighborhood in central Pensacola. Home Features family room, dining/kitchen. Kitchen/dining area and bathroom have tile floors.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
924 MICHIGAN AVE
924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1388 sqft
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches.
Crystal Creek
1 Unit Available
7207 TANNEHILL DR
7207 Tannehill Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Split, Open Floor Plan In Crystal Creek Subdivision 1 Pet allowed upon approval under 25lbs. $300 non refundable pet fee. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, large open kitchen, large laundry room with washer dryer included.
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
6103 E SHORE DR
6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola.
Tillman Cove
1 Unit Available
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bellview rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellview area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellview from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.