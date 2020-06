Amenities

DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Very clean duplex that has just had the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. Double pane windows, new shower walk-in shower, and porcelain tile flooring throughout.. No washer/dryer connections. All electric heating, water heating and cooking. Great location on west side of downtown near Garden St and Pace Blvd. New $200-$300,000 homes across the street.