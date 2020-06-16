All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1910 W Lloyd St 1/2

1910 West Lloyd Street · (813) 321-0166
Location

1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL 32501
Westpointe Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon. Contact us for more information!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4961216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have any available units?
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have?
Some of 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have accessible units?
Yes, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 has accessible units.
Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 W Lloyd St 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
