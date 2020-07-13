The Winston Apartments

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Cane Corsos, and any cross breed or related breed. Examples of breeds include, but are not limited to: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, and American Bulldogs. English Bulldogs are not a prohibited breed under our company policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot.