Pembroke Pines, FL
The Winston Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

The Winston Apartments

11099 SW 5th St · (954) 906-9132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-301 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 23-302 · Avail. now

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 31-104 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-308 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Unit 16-301 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Unit 29-306 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Winston Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
carport
hot tub
putting green
The Winston Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Florida is conveniently located less than one mile from Pembroke Lakes Mall with easy access to quality retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. With nearby access to I-75, Florida's Turnpike and I-95, your commute can be an easy one. Inside of your one, two or three bedroom apartment home at The Winston, you will find amenities such as fully equipped kitchens and spacious bathrooms featuring roman style soaking tubs. Enjoy a workout in the well-equipped fitness studio, watch a flick in the private movie theatre, or take a dip in one of our numerous resort-inspired swimming pools. When you live at The Winston, you'll get the perfect balance of sophistication and convenience. Come see everything The Winston Apartments in Pembroke Pines has to offer!

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call or text for your personal appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Cane Corsos, and any cross breed or related breed. Examples of breeds include, but are not limited to: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, and American Bulldogs. English Bulldogs are not a prohibited breed under our company policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Winston Apartments have any available units?
The Winston Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does The Winston Apartments have?
Some of The Winston Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Winston Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Winston Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Winston Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Winston Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Winston Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Winston Apartments offers parking.
Does The Winston Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Winston Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Winston Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Winston Apartments has a pool.
Does The Winston Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Winston Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Winston Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Winston Apartments has units with dishwashers.
