Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court volleyball court carport hot tub putting green

The Winston Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Florida is conveniently located less than one mile from Pembroke Lakes Mall with easy access to quality retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. With nearby access to I-75, Florida's Turnpike and I-95, your commute can be an easy one. Inside of your one, two or three bedroom apartment home at The Winston, you will find amenities such as fully equipped kitchens and spacious bathrooms featuring roman style soaking tubs. Enjoy a workout in the well-equipped fitness studio, watch a flick in the private movie theatre, or take a dip in one of our numerous resort-inspired swimming pools. When you live at The Winston, you'll get the perfect balance of sophistication and convenience. Come see everything The Winston Apartments in Pembroke Pines has to offer!



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call or text for your personal appointment today!