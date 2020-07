Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a beautiful lake view and wrap around screened patio. This spacious home features a large master bedroom with a sitting area and an oversize walk in closet, newly installed wood plank tiles in the living and dining room areas and according shutters on all windows. The open kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining. It is conveniently located near I-75, a movie theater, lots of shopping and restaurants and great schools! Available for immediate occupancy.