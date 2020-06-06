All apartments in Pembroke Pines
725 SW 113th Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

725 SW 113th Way

725 Southwest 113th Way · (786) 524-4835
Location

725 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit with nice water views from living room and private balcony. Unit freshly painted with brand new floor tiles. Unit ready for immediate occupancy. Nice gated community with pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym. Water included in rent and washer and dryer included. All ages community. Centrally located in Pembroke pines. walking distance to Pembroke Lakes mall, shopping and bus routes. Close to turnpike and I-75. Ready for immediate occupancy.

(RLNE5785704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 SW 113th Way have any available units?
725 SW 113th Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 SW 113th Way have?
Some of 725 SW 113th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 SW 113th Way currently offering any rent specials?
725 SW 113th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 SW 113th Way pet-friendly?
No, 725 SW 113th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 725 SW 113th Way offer parking?
Yes, 725 SW 113th Way does offer parking.
Does 725 SW 113th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 SW 113th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 SW 113th Way have a pool?
Yes, 725 SW 113th Way has a pool.
Does 725 SW 113th Way have accessible units?
No, 725 SW 113th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 725 SW 113th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 SW 113th Way has units with dishwashers.
