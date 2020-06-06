725 SW 113th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit with nice water views from living room and private balcony. Unit freshly painted with brand new floor tiles. Unit ready for immediate occupancy. Nice gated community with pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym. Water included in rent and washer and dryer included. All ages community. Centrally located in Pembroke pines. walking distance to Pembroke Lakes mall, shopping and bus routes. Close to turnpike and I-75. Ready for immediate occupancy.



(RLNE5785704)