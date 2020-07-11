All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

478 SW 147th Ave

478 Southwest 147th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

478 Southwest 147th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
A Mediterranean architecture inspiration with 774 units in a gorgeous gated community located within minutes from the I75, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Gardens Mall, CBS Smith Park, Cobblestone Plaza, Wholefoods and much more. Truly a desired location.

What you will find at 478 @ Cobblestone: 3 bedrooms 2 baths, huge closets. Granite counter top Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, tile and laminate floors. Close to main entrance gate. Front sitting area for additional exterior furniture a plus. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 SW 147th Ave have any available units?
478 SW 147th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 478 SW 147th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
478 SW 147th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 SW 147th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 478 SW 147th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 478 SW 147th Ave offer parking?
No, 478 SW 147th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 478 SW 147th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 478 SW 147th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 SW 147th Ave have a pool?
No, 478 SW 147th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 478 SW 147th Ave have accessible units?
No, 478 SW 147th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 478 SW 147th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 SW 147th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 478 SW 147th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 SW 147th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
