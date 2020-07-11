478 SW 147th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters

A Mediterranean architecture inspiration with 774 units in a gorgeous gated community located within minutes from the I75, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Gardens Mall, CBS Smith Park, Cobblestone Plaza, Wholefoods and much more. Truly a desired location.



What you will find at 478 @ Cobblestone: 3 bedrooms 2 baths, huge closets. Granite counter top Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, tile and laminate floors. Close to main entrance gate. Front sitting area for additional exterior furniture a plus. A must see!