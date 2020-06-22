All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11

230 Southwest 117th Terrace · (305) 438-7749
Location

230 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious and open 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Marquesa community of Pembroke Pines. Laminate flooring at the living-room and carpet at bedrooms. Open floor plan with separate dining room and Washer/Dryer in the balcony area, great area to relax after long days at work. Across and in close proximity to Pembroke Lakes Mall, convenient and easy access to retail shops, restaurants and movie theaters. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, racket ball court, playground for tots, resort-style pool, theater, barbecue/picnic area. Submit all offers with Credit Report, Rental Application or anyone 18 or over, Background Report, ID, Current Income, CTL. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 have any available units?
230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 have?
Some of 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 currently offering any rent specials?
230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 pet-friendly?
No, 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 offer parking?
No, 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 does not offer parking.
Does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 have a pool?
Yes, 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 has a pool.
Does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 have accessible units?
No, 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
