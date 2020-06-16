All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Location

2121 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
"reflections at pembroke pines", it features 2 beds/ 2 baths, lakefront views. Direct east view of the lake with stunning sunrises. 1st floor unit entrance. Tile floors through-out. Washer and dryer units inside. Community has many amenities: (tennis, basketball courts, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, and a gym). Bbq grills and clubhouse always available for rental. Great overnight security and management on site. Great schools, all shopping transportation and restaurants in the area. Only minutes from brand new pines city center. "welcome home"

(RLNE5816142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 NW 96th Ter have any available units?
2121 NW 96th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 NW 96th Ter have?
Some of 2121 NW 96th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 NW 96th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2121 NW 96th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 NW 96th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2121 NW 96th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 2121 NW 96th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2121 NW 96th Ter does offer parking.
Does 2121 NW 96th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 NW 96th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 NW 96th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2121 NW 96th Ter has a pool.
Does 2121 NW 96th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2121 NW 96th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 NW 96th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 NW 96th Ter has units with dishwashers.
