2121 NW 96th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

"reflections at pembroke pines", it features 2 beds/ 2 baths, lakefront views. Direct east view of the lake with stunning sunrises. 1st floor unit entrance. Tile floors through-out. Washer and dryer units inside. Community has many amenities: (tennis, basketball courts, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, and a gym). Bbq grills and clubhouse always available for rental. Great overnight security and management on site. Great schools, all shopping transportation and restaurants in the area. Only minutes from brand new pines city center. "welcome home"



(RLNE5816142)