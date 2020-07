Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This very spacious 3 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms has been totally remodeled and will not last long on the market! One full bedroom with bathroom on 1st floor. Master bedroom features a balcony, wood flooring, large walk in closet and an oversized shower in the newly remodeled bathroom. 2nd upstairs bedroom is an en-suite, also fully remodeled. This home looks like a model! Plenty of storage. Very unique with floor door plus kitchen door leading you out from side of home. Bi-level footprint!