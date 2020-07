Amenities

in unit laundry pool air conditioning racquetball court basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool racquetball court tennis court

Nice Condo at Reflections at Pembroke Pines. 2 Bed/2 Bath Beautiful lake view. New Water Heater, New A/C unit.Tile floors. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Storage. Amenities include Pool with Jacuzzi , Tennis Courts. Tennis Courts, Racquetball Courts, and Basketball. Great location near Shopping Centers, Restaurants and Schools.Credit, Criminal, and Eviction reports will be used as supplemental data to the tenant’s application..