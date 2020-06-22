All apartments in Pembroke Pines
17661 SW 4th Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

17661 SW 4th Ct

17661 Southwest 4th Court · No Longer Available
Location

17661 Southwest 4th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
Silver Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home in Silver Lakes overlooking the water* Kitchen remodeled and stainless steel appliances* Fourth bedroom has French doors & can be used as study* New laminate flooring in hallway and bedrooms*BRAND NEW ROOF*$100 monthly for Comcast* See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17661 SW 4th Ct have any available units?
17661 SW 4th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 17661 SW 4th Ct have?
Some of 17661 SW 4th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17661 SW 4th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17661 SW 4th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17661 SW 4th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17661 SW 4th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 17661 SW 4th Ct offer parking?
No, 17661 SW 4th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 17661 SW 4th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17661 SW 4th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17661 SW 4th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 17661 SW 4th Ct has a pool.
Does 17661 SW 4th Ct have accessible units?
No, 17661 SW 4th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17661 SW 4th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17661 SW 4th Ct has units with dishwashers.
