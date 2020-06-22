17661 SW 4th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home in Silver Lakes overlooking the water* Kitchen remodeled and stainless steel appliances* Fourth bedroom has French doors & can be used as study* New laminate flooring in hallway and bedrooms*BRAND NEW ROOF*$100 monthly for Comcast* See it today!