Beautiful home in Silver Lakes overlooking the water* Kitchen remodeled and stainless steel appliances* Fourth bedroom has French doors & can be used as study* New laminate flooring in hallway and bedrooms*BRAND NEW ROOF*$100 monthly for Comcast* See it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17661 SW 4th Ct have any available units?
17661 SW 4th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.