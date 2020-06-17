1301 SW 134th Way

Amenities
Resort style living at Century Village! Spacious, well kept 3rd floor corner unit, freshly painted, offers nice lake and garden views. Residents of this 55+ community enjoy resort-style amenities with numerous options to stay socially and physically active. Features guard gate and 24 hour security, community bus, 2 community pool, cubhouse, theater, restaurant pharmacy and more! Near shopping and entertainment. INClUDED IN THE LEASE: water bill, internat, Cable with HBO premium channel.