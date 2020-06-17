All apartments in Pembroke Pines
1301 SW 134th Way
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:25 AM

1301 SW 134th Way

1301 Southwest 134th Way · (954) 444-3876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Southwest 134th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
elevator
media room
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
Resort style living at Century Village! Spacious, well kept 3rd floor corner unit, freshly painted, offers nice lake and garden views. Residents of this 55+ community enjoy resort-style amenities with numerous options to stay socially and physically active. Features guard gate and 24 hour security, community bus, 2 community pool, cubhouse, theater, restaurant pharmacy and more! Near shopping and entertainment. INClUDED IN THE LEASE: water bill, internat, Cable with HBO premium channel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 SW 134th Way have any available units?
1301 SW 134th Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 SW 134th Way have?
Some of 1301 SW 134th Way's amenities include pool, elevator, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 SW 134th Way currently offering any rent specials?
1301 SW 134th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 SW 134th Way pet-friendly?
No, 1301 SW 134th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1301 SW 134th Way offer parking?
No, 1301 SW 134th Way does not offer parking.
Does 1301 SW 134th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 SW 134th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 SW 134th Way have a pool?
Yes, 1301 SW 134th Way has a pool.
Does 1301 SW 134th Way have accessible units?
No, 1301 SW 134th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 SW 134th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 SW 134th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
