Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:14 AM

1300 SW 125th Ave

1300 Southwest 125th Avenue · (786) 208-6487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Southwest 125th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 404K · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Great Opportunity only 1 month+security deposit! Fully Remodeled and freshly painted 1 Bed / 1.5 Bath Apartment in 4th floor at Century Village condo. All Utilities included except electricity. Views of the well manicured golf course with lake views. Kitchen with granite and new Stainless steel appliances.Designer vanities with modern LED lighting in Baths and kitchen. Marble floors. Residents automatic membership in Golf Club, Main Clubhouse is 135,000 SF of endless activities,clubs, billiards,theater and so much more! Outdoors you will find tennis courts, bocce ball, walking/jogging trails, walking pools,heated pools, shuffleboard, ponds and lakes. On site health club, health clinic,nail salon. Fabulous lifestyle and community! Won't last !
55+ Older community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 SW 125th Ave have any available units?
1300 SW 125th Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 SW 125th Ave have?
Some of 1300 SW 125th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 SW 125th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1300 SW 125th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 SW 125th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1300 SW 125th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1300 SW 125th Ave offer parking?
No, 1300 SW 125th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1300 SW 125th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 SW 125th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 SW 125th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1300 SW 125th Ave has a pool.
Does 1300 SW 125th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1300 SW 125th Ave has accessible units.
Does 1300 SW 125th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 SW 125th Ave has units with dishwashers.
