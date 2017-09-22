1300 SW 125th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse elevator pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill media room tennis court

Great Opportunity only 1 month+security deposit! Fully Remodeled and freshly painted 1 Bed / 1.5 Bath Apartment in 4th floor at Century Village condo. All Utilities included except electricity. Views of the well manicured golf course with lake views. Kitchen with granite and new Stainless steel appliances.Designer vanities with modern LED lighting in Baths and kitchen. Marble floors. Residents automatic membership in Golf Club, Main Clubhouse is 135,000 SF of endless activities,clubs, billiards,theater and so much more! Outdoors you will find tennis courts, bocce ball, walking/jogging trails, walking pools,heated pools, shuffleboard, ponds and lakes. On site health club, health clinic,nail salon. Fabulous lifestyle and community! Won't last !

55+ Older community.