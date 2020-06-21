1280 University Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

For Rent, 1be/1ba, across from UM - Property Id: 230651



DESCRIPTION

University Inn Condo 1Bed/1Bath PENTHOUSE unit directly across from UM! Unit has NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling arched window in living room & an ensuite bath. Modern SS appliances, W/D inside unit, Central AC. Living room & bedroom have french door access to private covered balcony. One of the best units in the complex. Assigned Parking Space close to entrance. Secured gated building with pool/hot tub & lush, tropical courtyard. Management on site. Prime Location: walking distance to UM/Metro/Publix/Sunset Mall/Whole Foods/restaurants. No pets allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230651

Property Id 230651



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869214)