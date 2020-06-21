All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1280 University Dr

1280 North University Drive · (305) 467-0386
Location

1280 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
For Rent, 1be/1ba, across from UM - Property Id: 230651

DESCRIPTION
University Inn Condo 1Bed/1Bath PENTHOUSE unit directly across from UM! Unit has NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling arched window in living room & an ensuite bath. Modern SS appliances, W/D inside unit, Central AC. Living room & bedroom have french door access to private covered balcony. One of the best units in the complex. Assigned Parking Space close to entrance. Secured gated building with pool/hot tub & lush, tropical courtyard. Management on site. Prime Location: walking distance to UM/Metro/Publix/Sunset Mall/Whole Foods/restaurants. No pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230651
Property Id 230651

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 University Dr have any available units?
1280 University Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 University Dr have?
Some of 1280 University Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1280 University Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 University Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1280 University Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1280 University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1280 University Dr does offer parking.
Does 1280 University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 University Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 University Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1280 University Dr has a pool.
Does 1280 University Dr have accessible units?
No, 1280 University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 University Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 University Dr has units with dishwashers.
