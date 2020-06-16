All apartments in Pembroke Pines
1151 SW 128th Ter

1151 Southwest 128th Terrace · (786) 355-1597
Location

1151 Southwest 128th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113D · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Must see this nice FIRST FLOOR unit in 55+ Community, 2/2 Condo, freshly painted, new tile flooring, huge master bedroom with walking closet, spacious dining and living room with open to the screened balcony, featuring spectacular golf and lake view. Has a washer and dryer inside unit. Million dollar Club House, 2 fitness center. 8 pools, 24 Hs. Security , tennis court in each building. Resort life style Great Location close to Highway ( I 75) and Shops. The Unit has one assigned parking and in front of a lot of guest parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

