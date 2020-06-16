1151 SW 128th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Must see this nice FIRST FLOOR unit in 55+ Community, 2/2 Condo, freshly painted, new tile flooring, huge master bedroom with walking closet, spacious dining and living room with open to the screened balcony, featuring spectacular golf and lake view. Has a washer and dryer inside unit. Million dollar Club House, 2 fitness center. 8 pools, 24 Hs. Security , tennis court in each building. Resort life style Great Location close to Highway ( I 75) and Shops. The Unit has one assigned parking and in front of a lot of guest parking space.