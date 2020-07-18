All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 1169 Colonial Palms Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, FL
/
1169 Colonial Palms Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

1169 Colonial Palms Way

1169 Colonial Palms Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1169 Colonial Palms Way, Palm Springs, FL 33406

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome renovated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, updated home. Fast approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have any available units?
1169 Colonial Palms Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have?
Some of 1169 Colonial Palms Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 Colonial Palms Way currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Colonial Palms Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Colonial Palms Way pet-friendly?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way offer parking?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not offer parking.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have a pool?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have accessible units?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 Colonial Palms Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way
Palm Springs, FL 33406

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 BedroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Gyms
Palm Springs Apartments with PoolsPalm Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLMiami Lakes, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLWest Park, FLNorth River Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College