Home
/
Palm Springs, FL
/
1169 Colonial Palms Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1169 Colonial Palms Way
1169 Colonial Palms Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1169 Colonial Palms Way, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome renovated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, updated home. Fast approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have any available units?
1169 Colonial Palms Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have?
Some of 1169 Colonial Palms Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1169 Colonial Palms Way currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Colonial Palms Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Colonial Palms Way pet-friendly?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Springs
.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way offer parking?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not offer parking.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have a pool?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have accessible units?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 Colonial Palms Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 Colonial Palms Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 Colonial Palms Way does not have units with air conditioning.
