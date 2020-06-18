All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE

8528 Gold Ridge Circle · (863) 302-7404
Location

8528 Gold Ridge Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Green Ridge Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, CARPORT WITH EXTRA OFF STREET PARKING, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE, DINING AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(863) 302-7404

(RLNE5849539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
