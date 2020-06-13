Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often com...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4913 Dhanmandi Cir
4913 Dhanmandi Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1550 sqft
Modular Home 3/2 For Rent on Private Fenced Lot - Property Id: 288309 Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Chatterton Way
4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75 the gated Community of Magnolia Park.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
4604 Chatterton Way
4604 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE
9308 Sapphireberry Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
1931 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
40 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
5813 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Fountain WATER VIEW! Screened porch overlooking large Pond! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Masters! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE
10270 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
Previous model is Now available for lease. Spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bathroom end unit Townhome with an over-sized 2 car garage and covered screened patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE
2711 Lantern Hill Avenue, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Clean and move-in ready townhome located in Brandon Pointe. Just minutes from Tampa and nestled around restaurants, shopping and more. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, two story townhome features plenty of space and storage.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1969 sqft
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,661
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Uptown Tampa
37 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,949
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
City Guide for Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

"I'm back to livin' Floridays / Blue skies and ultra-violet rays / Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days / Lookin' for Floridays" -- From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett.

Palm River-Clair Mel, Florida, as its long name might suggest, is actually a combination of two smaller metro areas -- Palm River and Clair Mel. Both are technically suburbs of Tampa, and both offer upscale suburban living near the big beach city. For those who enjoy being in the water, Palm River-Clair Mel is a great place. Though not technically on the Atlantic Coast, the city is tucked away into Hillsborough Bay, offering tons of opportunities for water sports, outdoor recreation, and lots of sun and sand. If you're looking for a home somewhere warm in a quiet, suburban neighborhood, but with access to big-city amenities, look no further than Palm River-Clair Mel.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm River-Clair Mel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm River-Clair Mel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

