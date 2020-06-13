143 Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL with balcony
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 34
1 of 56
1 of 14
1 of 41
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 14
"I'm back to livin' Floridays / Blue skies and ultra-violet rays / Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days / Lookin' for Floridays" -- From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett.
Palm River-Clair Mel, Florida, as its long name might suggest, is actually a combination of two smaller metro areas -- Palm River and Clair Mel. Both are technically suburbs of Tampa, and both offer upscale suburban living near the big beach city. For those who enjoy being in the water, Palm River-Clair Mel is a great place. Though not technically on the Atlantic Coast, the city is tucked away into Hillsborough Bay, offering tons of opportunities for water sports, outdoor recreation, and lots of sun and sand. If you're looking for a home somewhere warm in a quiet, suburban neighborhood, but with access to big-city amenities, look no further than Palm River-Clair Mel.
Having trouble with Craigslist Palm River-Clair Mel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm River-Clair Mel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.