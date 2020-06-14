/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM
48 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Riverfront
1 Unit Available
809 N. Oregon Avenue
809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1846 sqft
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
1433 Harbour Walk Rd
1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1614 sqft
1433 Harbour Island - Property Id: 293150 Live the downtown Tampa lifestyle in this gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated community of Harbour Island. A private gated courtyard leads to the an entry foyer and downstairs den.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bayshore Beautiful
1 Unit Available
4015 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
4015 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
838 sqft
AVAILABLE IN APRIL! SHORT TERM (FURNISHED) 2500$ a month.Ready to experience for a long term vacation, or are you on temporary assignment, building/renovating your home, or in a transition? Then this is the perfect South Tampa location for you.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
450 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2231 sqft
Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
905 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1068 sqft
Fully Furnished Military rental for full Per diem... 4 month minium"everything" included on monthly invoice. Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 1CG with utilities included Cable on Harbour Island. Silver ware, pots, pans, dinnerware, Sheets, towels...
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parkland Estates
1 Unit Available
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE
504 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1231 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! BALCONY and 2ND FLOOR CONDO!!! Sizzzzzzling CUSTOM KITCHEN with soft close cabinets and lazy susan !! STAINLESS STEEL appliances ! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bayshore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
2401 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1104 sqft
Available to lease now for immediate occupancy, furnished! Let's talk about location!!! Does it get any better than the corner of Beautiful Bayshore Blvd and South Howard Avenue? Enjoy breath taking water views and gorgeous sunsets every evening
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY
371 Channelside Walk Way, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Happy to "show" you this unit via Zoom, FaceTime or Facebook Live! 2-bedroom/2-bath unit on the 6th floor of The Grand View – with spectacular water views.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Historic Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
905 S BRUCE STREET
905 South Bruce Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2265 sqft
Elegant renovated Craftsman Bungalow in trendy Hyde Park Village. Located steps from chic dining and retail district of Hyde Park Village. The home was featured in 2017 Hyde Park Historic Home tour. Beautiful spacious kitchen and open living spaces.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
501 S MAGNOLIA AVENUE
501 South Magnolia Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy fully furnished, turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a historic building in the heart of Hyde Park / Soho. Located within walking distance to area amenities.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
501 S MOODY AVENUE
501 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 assigned parking spots at Madison Soho. Could be furnished by request. Unique place with brand new wood floors and fresh paint. The place offers a resort style community pool, picnic grill, two courtyards, and more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Davis Islands
1 Unit Available
606 CHANNEL DRIVE
606 Channel Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1798 sqft
Beautiful updated furnished home on Davis Islands; available for rent short term or long term!. Come and enjoy watching the cruises going by and the peaceful water views from your own living room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
104 S MOODY AVENUE
104 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1522 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom, Fully Furnished Luxury Townhouse in the SOHO District of South Tampa. Owner willing to consider 3, 6, 9, & 12 month leases. First, last, and security deposit due upon move in.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
617 ISLAND PLACE WAY
617 Island Place Way, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1514 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey townhouse. The best of Urban living, enjoy the most desirable Harbour Island location with stunning views of the Tampa downtown skyline, pool and river from the privacy of your balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1022 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot.
Similar Pages
Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Balcony
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with GaragePalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with ParkingPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with PoolPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL