apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
166 Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
7224 SAMUEL IVY DRIVE
7224 Samuel Ivy Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1805 sf home sitting on a nice sized lot. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a breakfast bar and closet pantry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8338 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD
8338 Canterbury Lake Boulevard, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
This home is clean and move in ready. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus den and loft. Big open kitchen with island. Formal living/dining room. Oversized screen lanai & fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
32 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,217
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Last updated July 2 at 06:49pm
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10159 E BESSEMER POND COURT E
10159 Bessemer Pond Ct, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Here is your chance to rent a town home in the well sough after Gated Valhalla community. Enjoy breath taking views of the lakes from your porch along with the wildlife. Swim in the community pool and you are only minutes to downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
6728 BREEZY PALM DRIVE
6728 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! You will love this this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan, townhouse with a 1 car garage is located in the sought after Eagle Palms gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE
10135 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Wonderful Townhome! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Ventura Bay by Bloomingdale and Gronto Lake, close to Crosstown Expressway and I-75 .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE
8631 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6013 PORTSDALE PLACE
6013 Portsdale Place, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1151 sqft
Gated!! Community pool!! Newly installed carpet!! Newly painted!! Charming and open 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo. just under 1200 square feet of living space, good size walk-in closets.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.
