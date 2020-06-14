177 Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL with gym
Palm River-Clair Mel, Florida, as its long name might suggest, is actually a combination of two smaller metro areas -- Palm River and Clair Mel. Both are technically suburbs of Tampa, and both offer upscale suburban living near the big beach city. For those who enjoy being in the water, Palm River-Clair Mel is a great place. Though not technically on the Atlantic Coast, the city is tucked away into Hillsborough Bay, offering tons of opportunities for water sports, outdoor recreation, and lots of sun and sand. If you're looking for a home somewhere warm in a quiet, suburban neighborhood, but with access to big-city amenities, look no further than Palm River-Clair Mel.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm River-Clair Mel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.