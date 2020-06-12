/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE
8528 Gold Ridge Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clair Mel City
1 Unit Available
1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE
1722 Darlington Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLAIR MEL CITY - COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLAIR MEL CITY, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN, ALSO IN BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4913 Dhanmandi Cir
4913 Dhanmandi Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1550 sqft
Modular Home 3/2 For Rent on Private Fenced Lot - Property Id: 288309 Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Pavilion
1 Unit Available
3325 Manor Cove Circle
3325 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE
9308 Sapphireberry Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8307 LIBBY LANE
8307 Libby Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
SECTION 8 Accepted - Ready to rent immediately. The sooner the better. Easy commute to all the amenities in both Tampa and Brandon. Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom block home. Large fenced in back yard. Completely remodeled. Fresh paint inside and out.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Clair Mel City
1 Unit Available
1807 Cadillac Circle
1807 Cadillac Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
- (RLNE5778673)
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1453 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
50 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
29 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
26 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1387 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1610 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE
1610 Acadia Harbor Place, Brandon, FL
Occupied - Available for new occupancy on August 1, 2020. Located in the Heart of Brandon Location. Close to all amenities, restaurants, and shopping on Causeway Blvd. 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD
10021 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1289 sqft
New to Market - Gated Condo Community, Courtney Palms has 3 bedroom/2 bath on 1st floor. This condo has been recently renovated from ceiling to floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, granite counters and built in microwave.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9806 CARLSDALE DRIVE
9806 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1708 sqft
Lovely townhouse in the gated Villages of Bloomingdale located on a pond with no back door neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has nice appliances. Move in ready. You will also enjoy hanging out a the resort style community pool.
