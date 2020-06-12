/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
206 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4620 Chatterton Way
4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1320 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75 the gated Community of Magnolia Park.
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
9118 Hillcroft Drive
9118 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1588 sqft
9118 Hillcroft Drive Available 07/06/20 Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5 bathrooms & Loft townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community.
4604 Chatterton Way
4604 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout.
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1108 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1093 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1291 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1096 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1131 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
5813 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Fountain WATER VIEW! Screened porch overlooking large Pond! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Masters! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms.
8910 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP
8910 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Neutral grey paint, Hardwood Floors downstairs! All measurements are approximate and should be verified. This home is close to Hwy I75 for a quick commute.
4729 CHATTERTON WAY
4729 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, has tons of natural light, modern touches and is move-in ready! Durable and easy to clean ceramic tile can be found on the first floor while plush carpet is located upstairs in the hallways and
2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE
2711 Lantern Hill Avenue, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Clean and move-in ready townhome located in Brandon Pointe. Just minutes from Tampa and nestled around restaurants, shopping and more. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, two story townhome features plenty of space and storage.
10130 BESSEMER POND COURT
10130 Bessemer Pond Court, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Bright and open townhouse with tile throughout the first floor. Rent includes all appliances plus washer and dryer. Utilities included are basic cable, water, sewer and trash. Each of the 2 bedrooms has it's own bath and ceiling fan.
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
