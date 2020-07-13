Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm river clair mel
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm River-Clair Mel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Ridge Estates
8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE
8528 Gold Ridge Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7507 Melaleuca Ln,
7507 Melaleuca Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - 3 bedroom and 1 bath house for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel. This home features an open floor plan with ceramic tile flooring. Completely fenced in with a screened-in porch and a covered carport.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8338 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD
8338 Canterbury Lake Boulevard, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
This home is clean and move in ready. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus den and loft. Big open kitchen with island. Formal living/dining room. Oversized screen lanai & fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
$
31 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 2 at 06:49pm
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ranch
1749 HULETT DRIVE
1749 Hulett Drive, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2036 sqft
Large open floor plan with oversized screened lanai overlooking water / open pasture area. Close proximity to a lot of new shopping areas and major roads. Lots of tile, ceiling fans.Quick access to downtown and MacDill A.F.B..

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE
10135 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Wonderful Townhome! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Ventura Bay by Bloomingdale and Gronto Lake, close to Crosstown Expressway and I-75 .

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE
8631 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. Charles
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1969 sqft
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
10227 RED CURRANT COURT
10227 Red Current Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1622 sqft
Enjoy the beautifully maintained, gated community of Ventura Bay.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.
City Guide for Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

"I'm back to livin' Floridays / Blue skies and ultra-violet rays / Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days / Lookin' for Floridays" -- From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett.

Palm River-Clair Mel, Florida, as its long name might suggest, is actually a combination of two smaller metro areas -- Palm River and Clair Mel. Both are technically suburbs of Tampa, and both offer upscale suburban living near the big beach city. For those who enjoy being in the water, Palm River-Clair Mel is a great place. Though not technically on the Atlantic Coast, the city is tucked away into Hillsborough Bay, offering tons of opportunities for water sports, outdoor recreation, and lots of sun and sand. If you're looking for a home somewhere warm in a quiet, suburban neighborhood, but with access to big-city amenities, look no further than Palm River-Clair Mel.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm River-Clair Mel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm River-Clair Mel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Balcony
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with GaragePalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with GymPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with ParkingPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Pool
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel Furnished ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa