Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm river clair mel
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm River-Clair Mel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE
8528 Gold Ridge Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clair Mel City
1 Unit Available
1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE
1722 Darlington Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLAIR MEL CITY - COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLAIR MEL CITY, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN, ALSO IN BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4620 Chatterton Way
4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75 the gated Community of Magnolia Park.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Chatterton Way
4604 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
40 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9806 CARLSDALE DRIVE
9806 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1708 sqft
Lovely townhouse in the gated Villages of Bloomingdale located on a pond with no back door neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has nice appliances. Move in ready. You will also enjoy hanging out a the resort style community pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Ballard Green Pl
1308 Ballard Green Way, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1670 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome located in the heart of Brandon in Lake Brandon. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1671 sq. ft. 1 car garage. Gated community with Community pool. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Progress Village
1 Unit Available
4914 South 83rd Street
4914 South 83rd Street, Progress Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1172 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Uptown Tampa
26 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,830
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
City Guide for Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

"I'm back to livin' Floridays / Blue skies and ultra-violet rays / Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days / Lookin' for Floridays" -- From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett.

Palm River-Clair Mel, Florida, as its long name might suggest, is actually a combination of two smaller metro areas -- Palm River and Clair Mel. Both are technically suburbs of Tampa, and both offer upscale suburban living near the big beach city. For those who enjoy being in the water, Palm River-Clair Mel is a great place. Though not technically on the Atlantic Coast, the city is tucked away into Hillsborough Bay, offering tons of opportunities for water sports, outdoor recreation, and lots of sun and sand. If you're looking for a home somewhere warm in a quiet, suburban neighborhood, but with access to big-city amenities, look no further than Palm River-Clair Mel.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm River-Clair Mel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm River-Clair Mel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Balcony
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with GaragePalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with ParkingPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with PoolPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel Furnished ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa