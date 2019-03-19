All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4716 White Sanderling Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4716 White Sanderling Ct

4716 White Sanderling Ct · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

4716 White Sanderling Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nancy Rodriguez (813)-300-7079 Email: chambers.map@gmail.com - Ready to Move! NEW townhouse at Magnolia Park is waiting for you! A lot of UPGRADES and NO Back Neighbors! This property is convenient to all
amenities in the Tampa/Brandon/Riverview area and adjacent to major roadways for ease of travel. A great fit for those traveling to Macdill,
downtown Tampa, or Tampa airport. Beautiful upgrades; all stainless steel Kitchen appliances, counter tops baths and kitchen built with gorgeous
granite. Neutral ceramic tiles in all wet areas and kitchen. Upstairs the split bedrooms are large and each have their own bathroom. The community
is well maintained and has a large pool area and adjacent playground for all to enjoy. Easy to move...first month and security deposit required.
WATER is INCLUDED.

Pet Fee $400 Non-Refundable

(RLNE4570625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have any available units?
4716 White Sanderling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have?
Some of 4716 White Sanderling Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 White Sanderling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4716 White Sanderling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 White Sanderling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 White Sanderling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct offer parking?
No, 4716 White Sanderling Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 White Sanderling Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4716 White Sanderling Ct has a pool.
Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have accessible units?
No, 4716 White Sanderling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 White Sanderling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
