4716 White Sanderling Ct

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nancy Rodriguez (813)-300-7079 Email: chambers.map@gmail.com - Ready to Move! NEW townhouse at Magnolia Park is waiting for you! A lot of UPGRADES and NO Back Neighbors! This property is convenient to all

amenities in the Tampa/Brandon/Riverview area and adjacent to major roadways for ease of travel. A great fit for those traveling to Macdill,

downtown Tampa, or Tampa airport. Beautiful upgrades; all stainless steel Kitchen appliances, counter tops baths and kitchen built with gorgeous

granite. Neutral ceramic tiles in all wet areas and kitchen. Upstairs the split bedrooms are large and each have their own bathroom. The community

is well maintained and has a large pool area and adjacent playground for all to enjoy. Easy to move...first month and security deposit required.

WATER is INCLUDED.



Pet Fee $400 Non-Refundable



(RLNE4570625)