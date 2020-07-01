3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1848 sg ft plan, largest in the community. Includes screened lanai/ Florida room for a total of over 2000 sq ft over sized 1 car garage. Landmark Oaks is a unique community, elegant and prestigious with amazing landscaping. Please see the pictures, visit the property and evaluate by yourself.



Living and dining room with fireplace and screened patio overlooking the pond. Kitchen with built in desk, utility closet with washer and dryer, screened patios, a convenient reserved parking spot, plenty of storage space in the kitchen complete with pantry.

Community pool, whirlpool, lounge chairs, covered pavilion and tennis court! Conveniently located! Location. Location!