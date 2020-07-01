All apartments in Palm Harbor
3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD
3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD

3016 Landmark Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Landmark Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landmark Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1848 sg ft plan, largest in the community. Includes screened lanai/ Florida room for a total of over 2000 sq ft over sized 1 car garage. Landmark Oaks is a unique community, elegant and prestigious with amazing landscaping. Please see the pictures, visit the property and evaluate by yourself.

Living and dining room with fireplace and screened patio overlooking the pond. Kitchen with built in desk, utility closet with washer and dryer, screened patios, a convenient reserved parking spot, plenty of storage space in the kitchen complete with pantry.
Community pool, whirlpool, lounge chairs, covered pavilion and tennis court! Conveniently located! Location. Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 LANDMARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

