Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful Resort-Style Living! , Two bedroom condo with Two full bathrooms. Open floor plan, hight ceilings , very well taking care unit! Gated community with two resort style heated pools! Hot tub! Clubhouse with meeting areas, kitchens, party rooms, ping-pong, air-hockey, billiard room, media room! Full equipments gym! U can enjoy tropical pool view while working out! Also tennis court, basketball court . Within a minute to the beaches, marinas , restaurants and shopping centers !