60 Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL

What is Life Like in Homosassa Springs?

Are you a foodie? You might want to sit down (no, don't grab a plate just yet). There is not exactly a range of dining options right in town. In fact, the majority of nearby restaurants are located in Crystal River. Area residents are used to traveling out there to get groceries, food, and other basic necessities. The Homosassa Springs area is extremely rural, with business, entertainment, and life in general, happening just over the town's border.

Nearby tourist attraction Homosassa Springs State Park is the major draw for area visitors. The park is home to many injured manatees that are nursed back to health, and eventually released back into the wild. Many healthy manatees prefer to stay in the area during the winter, because the waters remain quite warm. American alligators, black bears, bobcats, river otters, and white-tailed deer can also be seen in the park. Lu, the famous hippopotamus movie star, also lives here! He's been in many movies over the past 40 years, but we doubt he signs autographs. There is a floating observatory in the park that allows visitors to get up close to view these animals.

This area is absolutely perfect for those people who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of a busy city or town. Residents in the area generally commute to nearby Crystal River for employment opportunities and other business, but for the outdoors type, Homosassa Springs could be considered to be heaven on Earth.