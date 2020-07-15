60 Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5270 W Meadow Street
5270 West Meadow Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
924 sqft
- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher &

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5353 West Customer Court
5353 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. Available Now! 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Triplex in a nice and quiet neighborhood, located just minutes from town. Tile floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 S Sandburg Pt
2306 South Sandburg Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Totally Remodeled Duplex - Property Id: 319908 Fully remodeled. New kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom vanity and toilet. Fresh paint and baseboards. New,new,new. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2280 S Sandburg Pt
2280 South Sandburg Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
875 sqft
Totally remodeled Duplex - Property Id: 319906 New kitchen cabinets and countertops. New vinyl plank flooring. All new doors. New bathroom vanity and toilet. Everything is new. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 N Pizarro Point
54 North Pizarro Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai.
1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5451 S Oakridge Drive
5451 South Oakridge Drive, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$750
800 sqft
Multiple spaces available.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
205 N Entry Oaks Point
205 North Entry Oaks Point, Lecanto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2547 sqft
3 Bedroom. 2.5 Baths. 2 Car Garage. Screen Porch. Fireplace. Private Back Y. Cul-de-Sac. Tall Ceilings. Plenty of space in this house. You will love it. NO DOGS PLEASE.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5453 S Oakridge Drive
5453 South Oakridge Drive, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$750
800 sqft
This plaza is located just south of the major US 19 road construction, and maintains easy access. Move in specials, motivated landlord. Several spaces available. Anchored by Insurance Company as well as others.
1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1412 SE Paradise Ave. SE #5
1412 Southeast Paradise Avenue, Crystal River, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Vacation Rental - This adorable one bedroom, one bath condo is located just seconds away from Three Sisters Springs. This condo is fully furnished, equipped with one Queen and one twin size bed.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1801 NW US Highway 19
1801 Suncoast Boulevard, Crystal River, FL
Studio
$25,500
14999 sqft
The former JC Penney anchor at the Crystal River Mall is now available! It boasts over 50,000 square feet of flexible space conveniently located near the proposed expansion routes of the Suncoast Parkway and the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
952 NE 8th Avenue
952 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
City GuideHomosassa Springs
Homosassa Springs, Florida, is named after the Homosassa Spring, located within the heart of Homosassa Springs State Park. The springs are historical attractions with documented accounts of tourism dating all the way back to the 1880s.
About Homosassa Springs

Homosassa Springs is located in Citrus County, Florida, and occupies more than 25 square miles. The well-known spring after which the town is named is reputed to attract manatees to the area. The manatees in turn, appear to be attracting droves of tourists, so prepare to see lots of new folks in town. Tourists and residents are always welcome to view visiting manatees. However, it's against state and federal regulations to ride, grab, pet, poke, or feed manatees. Doing so can result in a hefty fine.

Renting in Homosassa Springs

Want to create a picture of this town in your mind? Close your eyes, we'll give you a second. Streets and neighborhoods are spaced widely here. There are a few major streets, and some smaller side roads. The area isn't widely developed; subdivisions and condominiums are few and far between.

If you're looking to slow down the pace of your schedule you'll love what we have to say next. Life is slow in this rural area, and it appears that Homosassa Springs residents like it this way. Housing options in the area include mobile homes and houses. While you may be able to find an apartment complex in Homosassa Springs, most nearby apartments are actually listed as being in neighboring Crystal River. Yes, the place is that small! If you were hoping to obtain a modern studio apartment for rent -- you may just be out of luck for the time being. However, there appears to be no shortage of house rentals, as 1, 2, and 3 bedroom houses for rent in the area are fairly plentiful.

Moving to Homosassa Springs

Moving to the area isn't that difficult. While most movers and moving truck rental organizations are not located directly in the area, we know how resourceful you are. You'll find a nearby moving company or, ahem, bribe some friends with pizza to help you lug that couch up the stairs.

What is Life Like in Homosassa Springs?

Are you a foodie? You might want to sit down (no, don't grab a plate just yet). There is not exactly a range of dining options right in town. In fact, the majority of nearby restaurants are located in Crystal River. Area residents are used to traveling out there to get groceries, food, and other basic necessities. The Homosassa Springs area is extremely rural, with business, entertainment, and life in general, happening just over the town's border.

Nearby tourist attraction Homosassa Springs State Park is the major draw for area visitors. The park is home to many injured manatees that are nursed back to health, and eventually released back into the wild. Many healthy manatees prefer to stay in the area during the winter, because the waters remain quite warm. American alligators, black bears, bobcats, river otters, and white-tailed deer can also be seen in the park. Lu, the famous hippopotamus movie star, also lives here! He's been in many movies over the past 40 years, but we doubt he signs autographs. There is a floating observatory in the park that allows visitors to get up close to view these animals.

This area is absolutely perfect for those people who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of a busy city or town. Residents in the area generally commute to nearby Crystal River for employment opportunities and other business, but for the outdoors type, Homosassa Springs could be considered to be heaven on Earth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Homosassa Springs?
Apartment Rentals in Homosassa Springs start at $800/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Homosassa Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Homosassa Springs area include College of Central Florida, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, Erwin Technical College, and Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Homosassa Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Homosassa Springs from include Tampa, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, Ocala, and Town 'n' Country.

