60 Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL📍
1 of 35
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 2
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 20
Homosassa Springs is located in Citrus County, Florida, and occupies more than 25 square miles. The well-known spring after which the town is named is reputed to attract manatees to the area. The manatees in turn, appear to be attracting droves of tourists, so prepare to see lots of new folks in town. Tourists and residents are always welcome to view visiting manatees. However, it's against state and federal regulations to ride, grab, pet, poke, or feed manatees. Doing so can result in a hefty fine.
Want to create a picture of this town in your mind? Close your eyes, we'll give you a second. Streets and neighborhoods are spaced widely here. There are a few major streets, and some smaller side roads. The area isn't widely developed; subdivisions and condominiums are few and far between.
If you're looking to slow down the pace of your schedule you'll love what we have to say next. Life is slow in this rural area, and it appears that Homosassa Springs residents like it this way. Housing options in the area include mobile homes and houses. While you may be able to find an apartment complex in Homosassa Springs, most nearby apartments are actually listed as being in neighboring Crystal River. Yes, the place is that small! If you were hoping to obtain a modern studio apartment for rent -- you may just be out of luck for the time being. However, there appears to be no shortage of house rentals, as 1, 2, and 3 bedroom houses for rent in the area are fairly plentiful.
Moving to the area isn't that difficult. While most movers and moving truck rental organizations are not located directly in the area, we know how resourceful you are. You'll find a nearby moving company or, ahem, bribe some friends with pizza to help you lug that couch up the stairs.
Are you a foodie? You might want to sit down (no, don't grab a plate just yet). There is not exactly a range of dining options right in town. In fact, the majority of nearby restaurants are located in Crystal River. Area residents are used to traveling out there to get groceries, food, and other basic necessities. The Homosassa Springs area is extremely rural, with business, entertainment, and life in general, happening just over the town's border.
Nearby tourist attraction Homosassa Springs State Park is the major draw for area visitors. The park is home to many injured manatees that are nursed back to health, and eventually released back into the wild. Many healthy manatees prefer to stay in the area during the winter, because the waters remain quite warm. American alligators, black bears, bobcats, river otters, and white-tailed deer can also be seen in the park. Lu, the famous hippopotamus movie star, also lives here! He's been in many movies over the past 40 years, but we doubt he signs autographs. There is a floating observatory in the park that allows visitors to get up close to view these animals.
This area is absolutely perfect for those people who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of a busy city or town. Residents in the area generally commute to nearby Crystal River for employment opportunities and other business, but for the outdoors type, Homosassa Springs could be considered to be heaven on Earth.