All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 824 Village Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
824 Village Way
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

824 Village Way

824 Village Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

824 Village Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Call Lynne for info: 727-542-9576. Avail July 16, 2019.Rare opportunity to call this beautiful property "HOME" in sought-after, family-friendly Westlake Village,a charming, well-maintained, community in N.Pinellas with highly rated schools, community pool, tennis courts, park, playground, & active recreation center. Stable neighborhood in high demand; rentals seldom available. You'll love the curb appeal of the extensive, well-maintained landscaping surrounding the entire property. This home has been impeccably maintained inside and out. Upgrades abound: Double door leaded glass entry, foyer with flagstone flooring, solid wood flooring throughout living area, solid surface kitchen counters with cherry wood cabinets, SS fridge, b'fast bar, and huge pantry extending along one entire wall. Renovated bathrooms with wood cabinets and granite counters. Newer energy-efficient thermal windows to lower your energy bills. A MUST SEE is the fully enclosed brick-pavered Florida Room overlooking a tranquil, private retreat, with fenced backyard and large pavered deck, pergola, and firepit! Plenty of room for an active family to roam, entertain, play, and relax. Owners will consider 2 dogs up to 60 lbs, NO vicious breeds; no cats. AVAIL. JULY 16, 2019. NOTE MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS AND FEES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Village Way have any available units?
824 Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Village Way have?
Some of 824 Village Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
824 Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Village Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Village Way is pet friendly.
Does 824 Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 824 Village Way offers parking.
Does 824 Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Village Way have a pool?
Yes, 824 Village Way has a pool.
Does 824 Village Way have accessible units?
No, 824 Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Village Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg