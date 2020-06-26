824 Village Way

Amenities

Call Lynne for info: 727-542-9576. Avail July 16, 2019.Rare opportunity to call this beautiful property "HOME" in sought-after, family-friendly Westlake Village,a charming, well-maintained, community in N.Pinellas with highly rated schools, community pool, tennis courts, park, playground, & active recreation center. Stable neighborhood in high demand; rentals seldom available. You'll love the curb appeal of the extensive, well-maintained landscaping surrounding the entire property. This home has been impeccably maintained inside and out. Upgrades abound: Double door leaded glass entry, foyer with flagstone flooring, solid wood flooring throughout living area, solid surface kitchen counters with cherry wood cabinets, SS fridge, b'fast bar, and huge pantry extending along one entire wall. Renovated bathrooms with wood cabinets and granite counters. Newer energy-efficient thermal windows to lower your energy bills. A MUST SEE is the fully enclosed brick-pavered Florida Room overlooking a tranquil, private retreat, with fenced backyard and large pavered deck, pergola, and firepit! Plenty of room for an active family to roam, entertain, play, and relax. Owners will consider 2 dogs up to 60 lbs, NO vicious breeds; no cats. AVAIL. JULY 16, 2019. NOTE MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS AND FEES.