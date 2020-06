Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage,

great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your

cooking needs. Large open living room with sliding glass doors which lead out to the sizable yard (small pet

OK). Close to historic Palm Harbor and Dunedin and 5 minutes away from Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon

Island State Park. With some of the highest rated schools in Pinellas, this is a fantastic rental opportunity.