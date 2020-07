Amenities

Very Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Palm Harbor! The pool and pavered patio is a fantastic area for relaxation. Living room is specious with tall ceilings and a fireplace. Bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans. 2 car garage and attached utility shed provides excellent space for tools and toys. Home is set in a very desirable location near shopping, schools and Honeymoon Island State Park. Lawn and pool maintenance is included. Unfurnished *NO PETS*