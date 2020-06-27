All apartments in Palm Harbor
Location

655 Village Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Westlake Village of Palm Harbor pool home.......
Behind the glass entrance door to this home you will find spacious living area to suit your personal needs and expectations for comfort and convenience! Tiled entrance foyer to formal livingroom or into family room with vaulted ceilings and wall wood burning fireplace. Double set of french doors out to screen enclosed lanai which overlooks open pool and private fenced back yard. Galley kitchen with corian countertops, built in microwave and breakfast nook on the side overlooking the family room. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer, split bedroom plan with the master bedroom having tiled flooring, french doors to the back yard area, double hallway closets into the master bath with new vanity and wonderful step down tiled shower. This is a non carpet home, newer a/c and roof! Community offers it's own pool, tennis courts, basketball, park, nature trails for your use and enjoyment. Pool, lawn and pest control is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 VILLAGE WAY have any available units?
655 VILLAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 VILLAGE WAY have?
Some of 655 VILLAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 VILLAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
655 VILLAGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 VILLAGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 655 VILLAGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 655 VILLAGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 655 VILLAGE WAY offers parking.
Does 655 VILLAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 VILLAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 VILLAGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 655 VILLAGE WAY has a pool.
Does 655 VILLAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 655 VILLAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 655 VILLAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 VILLAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
