655 VILLAGE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Westlake Village of Palm Harbor pool home.......

Behind the glass entrance door to this home you will find spacious living area to suit your personal needs and expectations for comfort and convenience! Tiled entrance foyer to formal livingroom or into family room with vaulted ceilings and wall wood burning fireplace. Double set of french doors out to screen enclosed lanai which overlooks open pool and private fenced back yard. Galley kitchen with corian countertops, built in microwave and breakfast nook on the side overlooking the family room. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer, split bedroom plan with the master bedroom having tiled flooring, french doors to the back yard area, double hallway closets into the master bath with new vanity and wonderful step down tiled shower. This is a non carpet home, newer a/c and roof! Community offers it's own pool, tennis courts, basketball, park, nature trails for your use and enjoyment. Pool, lawn and pest control is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence.