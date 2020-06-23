All apartments in Palm Harbor
645 Green Valley Rd

645 Green Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

645 Green Valley Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Green Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d10446c0d0 ----
vd/lb Location location, cute 2 bedroom 1.5 baths in Green Valley Estates. Spacious bedrooms with inviting paint
colors, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and updated master bath.
Screened in porch off the master bedroom for outdoor enjoyment. Villa has a one car garage with full sized
washer/dryer. Community offers a clubhouse for small get togethers and a community pool. Location is perfect
and zoned for Highland lakes elementary, Palm Harbor middle and Palm Harbor High schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Green Valley Rd have any available units?
645 Green Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Green Valley Rd have?
Some of 645 Green Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Green Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
645 Green Valley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Green Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 645 Green Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 645 Green Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 645 Green Valley Rd does offer parking.
Does 645 Green Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Green Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Green Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 645 Green Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 645 Green Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 645 Green Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Green Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Green Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
