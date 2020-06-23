645 Green Valley Rd

Amenities

vd/lb Location location, cute 2 bedroom 1.5 baths in Green Valley Estates. Spacious bedrooms with inviting paint

colors, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and updated master bath.

Screened in porch off the master bedroom for outdoor enjoyment. Villa has a one car garage with full sized

washer/dryer. Community offers a clubhouse for small get togethers and a community pool. Location is perfect

and zoned for Highland lakes elementary, Palm Harbor middle and Palm Harbor High schools.